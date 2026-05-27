Daytona Beach school employee accused of child abuse

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach school employee at The Chiles Academy, a school for teen parents, has been arrested and is facing serious charges of child abuse.

21-year-old Latoya George is currently held without bond as authorities investigate the incident that led to her arrest.

Details remain scarce, but documents show a charge of “cruelty to a child without great bodily harm.”

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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