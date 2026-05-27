2-year-old boy drowns in tragic pool accident over Memorial Day weekend

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports that a 2-year-old toddler has died after drowning in a pool incident over the Memorial Day weekend.

The report states that 2-year-old Arturo Martinez’s family member pulled him from the pool and tried to perform CPR. Meanwhile, deputies stopped the mother while she was driving the toddler to the hospital and resumed CPR until EMS arrived.

Deputies reported that the first 911 callers indicated Martinez was unresponsive after falling into a pool on Northwest 18th Place in Dunnellon on Saturday.

The child was taken to Advent Hospital after receiving first aid, where he was pronounced dead.

The Mother has set up a GoFundMe here. According to her excerpt, the funeral services are scheduled for tomorrow.

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