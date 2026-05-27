Pedestrian killed in crash with pickup truck near DeLand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man died after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday night near DeLand.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. at International Speedway Boulevard and Kepler Road.

Investigators said the driver of a Ford F-150 truck was traveling northbound on the left lane of Kepler Road, approaching ISB.

As the driver attempted to turn left onto ISB, the pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk and into the direct path of the pickup truck, FHP reported.

The pedestrian, 46, of Port Orange, was rushed to AdventHealth DeLand but he died from his injuries.

Troopers said the truck driver, 20, of Lake Helen, was uninjured and remained at the crash site following the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

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