Saint Cloud Hotel owner faces thousands in fines for permit delay

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A property owner in Saint Cloud faces thousands in fines for a long-overdue restoration project.

A special magistrate stated that the owner of the 126-year-old Saint Cloud Hotel, located on New York Avenue and 10th Street, failed to obtain a building permit by the February deadline.

Since March 7th, the owner has been fined $1,000 daily. Saint Cloud officials said they contacted the project’s general contractor about the permit, but he only responded last Tuesday.

The magistrate mentioned that if the owner secures a permit by June 1st, the fine will be limited to $5,000. Additionally, the restoration must be finished by next March.

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