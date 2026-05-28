Possible body of wanted murder suspect washes ashore in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Law enforcement in Central Florida said they believe the body of a wanted murder suspect has washed ashore overnight.

Officials said they believe the body of Xavion Marquee Perry III was discovered Thursday morning in Ormond Beach.

Murder suspect on the loose in Daytona Beach, police say

Perry is a suspect in a Gainesville homicide investigation stemming from a domestic violence incident.

Law enforcement has been actively searching for him since Wednesday when he ran from police near the Daytona Beach Pier.

A warning was issued Wednesday as law enforcement was unsure of his location and considered him to be armed and dangerous.

Police now tell Channel 9 they are working to confirm the identity of a man whose body washed ashore overnight in Ormond Beach.

Officials said he appears to match the description of Perry, but his actual identity will need to be confirmed by forensic investigators.

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