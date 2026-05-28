ORLANDO, Fla. — Elevated rain and storm chances arrive in Central Florida over the next several days.

A few showers will be possible Thursday morning in inland areas, but the much higher rain and storm chances will be in the afternoon and evening.

Highs for Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

Central Florida braces for days of rain and storms

Some storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and potentially minor flooding.

The rain and storms will slowly wind down Thursday evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Morning lows on Friday will be in the mid 70s.

More rain and storm chances will also arrive on Friday.

Morning Forecast: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Once again, the best chance for activity will be in the afternoon and evening hours, with highs in the upper 80s.

The weekend also looks unsettled, with a good bet for rain and storms both Saturday and Sunday.

Temps for the weekend will be in the upper 80s.

The active weather pattern continues into next week.

Highs will hold in the mid 80s.

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