Search for Tracy Ocasio continues with new evidence

OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee Police continue their search for Tracy Ocasio, who has been missing for 17 years.

Detectives have submitted evidence to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing as part of the ongoing investigation to locate her.

Ocasio was last seen in 2009, leaving The Florida Tap Room near Valencia College.

James Hadaway has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

Ocasio’s car was found abandoned near Hadaway’s home the day after she disappeared.

Officers are utilizing a search and rescue otter named Splash to assist in searching waterways for Ocasio.

Splash previously aided in the search for Nicole Wilson in DeLand in February.

According to the otter’s handler, Splash has participated in 20 missions and helped find four bodies.

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