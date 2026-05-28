Florida could become first state to eliminate property taxes under DeSantis plan

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has called a special session for Monday to address property tax cuts.

The proposal starts with a $250,000 exemption and aims to eventually eliminate property taxes entirely.

Data from the non-partisan Tax Foundation indicates that the average homeowner in Orange County could save $3,000 annually under the proposed plan.

The Tax Foundation also reports that Florida’s average property tax rate is the 27th highest in the country.

Local governments have cautioned that property taxes constitute a significant portion of their budgets, funding essential services such as schools, police and firefighters.

This proposal is part of a nationwide effort to reduce property taxes.

While several states have approved tax cuts, Florida would be the first to entirely eliminate property taxes if the plan is approved.

Any plan approved by lawmakers will be placed in the November ballot for voter consideration.

The ballot initiative would require 60% support to pass.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group