‘Memaw’ celebrates turning 100 with family in Gotha

GOTHA, Fla. — A Central Florida woman known by her family as “Memaw” is preparing to celebrate a major milestone.

Pribble Warner, whose maiden name is Kincaid, will turn 100-years-old on June 5.

Her family is planning a private birthday celebration for her in Gotha on June 6.

Warner was born in Dixie, West Virginia, and attended Nicholas County High School, where she played flute in the band. She later attended Marshall University.

Family members said Warner worked as a teacher and also served as a children’s manager at Lerners Clothing Store in Charleston, West Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee.

4 generations 100 year old Gotha woman

Warner later lived in Orlando near Colonial Plaza before moving to the Butler Chain of Lakes, where she lived on Lake Sheen.

Her family said Warner and her husband, Bill, were married for 63 years before he died. Together, they raised two children and built a life centered around family, faith and hospitality.

Relatives said Warner and her husband helped start two Christian churches and served joyfully in different areas of church life.

Even today, family members said Warner begins each morning with devotions and loves studying Scripture with others.

They describe her as sincere, compassionate, sharp as a tack and “not afraid to tell you about the Lord.”

Her family said Warner has been a “second mom” to many people and is known as a prayer warrior who believes people should pray with expectation.

She also enjoys staying informed about current events so she can pray for the country, family members said.

Warner’s loved ones said she has always welcomed people into her home and enjoyed sharing meals with others.

She also loves pinto beans, singing hymns and spending time with family.

Family members said Warner enjoys fishing, especially from the dock and pontoon boat at the family’s lake house.

Gotha woman with granddaughter

She is also an avid Rummikub player and regularly beats friends decades younger than her, relatives said.

Her family said she is still willing to learn new games from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren if it means spending quality time with them.

Warner also loves tending to her plants and property. Relatives said she and her husband planted every tree the family now enjoys on the land she carefully maintained.

As she approaches her 100th birthday, Warner’s family said they are grateful for the example she has set through her faith, kindness, resilience and love for others.

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