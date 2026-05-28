Seniors in Orange County receive portable power stations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — We are now just four days away from the start of hurricane season.

Officials say preparation is always key ahead of any possible storms.

A nonprofit in Orange County is making sure that seniors are ready in case of a power outage during major storms.

Seniors First recently gave 60 seniors portable power stations to use this storm season.

Channel 9 will have continuing coverage to help keep Central Florida prepared for the upcoming hurricane season.

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