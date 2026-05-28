Florida claims 6 of top 10 most popular US amusement parks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida amusement parks claimed six of the top 10 spots in a new ranking of the most popular amusement parks in the United States.

The study, conducted by Sudoku Bliss, analyzed amusement parks across the country using Instagram hashtags, average monthly U.S. search volume, total TripAdvisor reviews and five-star TripAdvisor reviews.

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, ranked No. 1 overall with a score of 95.93 out of 100.

Magic Kingdom in Florida ranked second with a score of 91.87.

Universal Studios Hollywood ranked third, followed by Epcot and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Florida parks in the top 10 include:

Magic Kingdom Epcot Disney’s Animal Kingdom Universal Studios Florida SeaWorld Orlando Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The study found Magic Kingdom had the highest number of five-star TripAdvisor reviews among the top 10 parks, with 48,159.

Epcot ranked fourth nationally, with more than 5.49 million Instagram hashtags and 437,833 average monthly U.S. searches.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom ranked fifth, while Universal Studios Florida ranked sixth.

SeaWorld Orlando placed seventh, with 428,417 average monthly U.S. searches and more than 20,000 five-star TripAdvisor reviews.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios ranked ninth.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Universal Islands of Adventure, Discovery Cove, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Gatorland, Fun Spot America Orlando, Old Town, ICON Park and ZooTampa also appeared in the top 50.

A spokesperson for Sudoku Bliss said Florida’s strong showing highlights the state’s continued dominance in the U.S. theme park industry, especially for families planning summer trips.

“Florida also clearly remains the center of the U.S. amusement park scene, with six of the top 10 parks based there,” the spokesperson said.

The study said rankings were based on weighted scores combining search interest, social media activity and review data.

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