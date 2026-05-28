Flagler County commander earns FBI National Academy invitation

BUNNELL, Fla. — A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office detention commander has been invited to attend the FBI National Academy this summer.

Detention Services Commander Nolie St. Fleur will attend the academy’s 299th session in Quantico, Virginia, in July.

The sheriff’s office said less than 1% of law enforcement officers are invited to attend the academy during their careers.

St. Fleur began his career with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office as a detention deputy in August 2006.

He now serves as detention watch commander within the Court and Detention Services Division, where he helps oversee the care, custody and control of inmates at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

St. Fleur also serves on the sheriff’s office Honor Guard team and is a Creole interpreter.

“Commander St. Fleur’s invitation to attend the FBI National Academy is a tremendous honor,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This is not only a personal milestone for him but also a first for the Court and Detention Services Division.”

Staly said no one from the division had previously been invited by the FBI to attend the academy.

The FBI National Academy began in 1935 as a way to standardize and professionalize law enforcement agencies through centralized training.

The academy is a 10-week program for U.S. and international law enforcement managers who are nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities.

The program focuses on improving law enforcement standards, knowledge and cooperation in the United States and abroad.

The sheriff’s office said the training is provided at no local cost, with the FBI covering travel, training, meals and lodging.

After graduation, St. Fleur will join Staly, Chief Deputy Joseph Barile and Chief David Welker as the only current Flagler County Sheriff’s Office employees who have graduated from the FBI National Academy.

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