Lyman High School students showcase STEM skills at Homestead-Miami Speedway

LNGWOOD, Fla. — Students from Lyman High School put their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills to the test Wednesday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

They competed with other schools to see which electric go-kart could complete the most laps on a single charge after spending a year designing their vehicle.

Florida Power and Light sponsored Lyman High School and nine other schools participating in the competition.

The event challenged students to apply their design and engineering knowledge in a real-world racing environment.

The school’s STEM program has helped students connect with professionals in the automotive industry.

A recent college graduates stated, “The school’s STEM program helped him meet people in the automotive industry.”

Utility officials also noted the impact of the program. According to utility officials, several of the students involved are set to pursue STEM degrees in Florida this fall.

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