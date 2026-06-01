New initiative by Harbour Hope International aids survivors of human trafficking

SOUTH LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A South Lake County nonprofit is launching a new program to support survivors of human trafficking and their children.

Harbour Hope International announced the launch of its Comprehensive Survivor Care Continuum, a trauma-informed initiative serving survivors across South Lake County.

The program is being funded through a $50,000 grant from the Live Well Foundation of South Lake.

The initiative will serve communities including Clermont, Four Corners, Groveland, Mascotte, Minneola and Monteverde.

Harbour Hope International said the goal is to serve more than 15 survivors within the program’s first 12 months.

The program will include individualized case management, safety planning, mental health support, life-skills coaching and leadership development.

Organizers said the goal is to help survivors rebuild their lives and achieve long-term stability.

Harbour Hope International is working with local and regional partners, including county sheriff’s offices, human trafficking task forces, BRIGHT Network, FLITE Center and Housing Connector.

Susan McLean, grant committee chair for Live Well Foundation of South Lake, said the investment is meant to support vulnerable members of the community.

“By funding trauma-informed, collaborative solutions, we are helping survivors move toward healing, independence, and long-term success,” McLean said.

The organization said key goals include improving housing stability, increasing access to employment and education, strengthening social support networks and improving overall well-being for survivors and their families.

More information about Live Well Foundation of South Lake is available on the foundation’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group