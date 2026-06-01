FDA finds high levels of mercury and hydroquinone in skin lightening products

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use over-the-counter skin lightening products because some have been found to contain high levels of mercury or hydroquinone.

The agency said there are no FDA-approved or legally marketed over-the-counter skin lightening products.

FDA officials said consumers should talk to a doctor about treatment options for certain skin conditions, including age spots or dark spots.

Since 2019, FDA laboratory testing has found certain skin lightening products contain high levels of mercury.

The agency said repeatedly applying those products to the skin can allow mercury to be absorbed into the bloodstream, potentially causing serious and permanent health problems.

Possible health risks include kidney damage, neurological damage, tremors, tingling, numbness, headaches, fatigue, mood or cognitive disturbances and skin injuries.

The FDA said the longer and more frequently the products are used, the greater the risk of harm.

Children and pregnant people face heightened risks and should avoid exposure to the products, according to the agency.

FDA testing also found hydroquinone in some skin lightening products.

The agency said it has received reports of serious skin problems from people using skin lightening products containing hydroquinone, including rashes, facial swelling and skin discoloration that may be permanent.

FDA officials said mercury is not allowed in drugs or cosmetics except under very specific conditions that these products do not meet.

Over-the-counter skin lightening products containing hydroquinone have not been approved by the FDA for safety or effectiveness.

Most of the products are marketed as topical creams, but some may also be sold as injectable products.

The FDA published a list of tested skin lightening products found to contain mercury and/or hydroquinone.

Products tested in 2026 that were found to contain high levels of mercury include Deluxe Silken Bleaching Cream, La Crema De Rebeca, Jhalak Hand & Foot Beauty Cream, Orbi 20 Whitening Cream, Omni GOLD Anti-Marks Cream Extra Brightening and Dr. Yanhee Cream Set products.

Consumers with questions should contact a health care professional or call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222. The Poison Center is available 24 hours a day.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group