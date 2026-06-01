Make-A-Wish gala in Orlando raises $1.85 million for local children’s wishes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida raised $1.85 million during its annual Orlando gala to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The 32nd Annual Fields BMW Wishmakers Ball was held Saturday, May 30, at the Waldorf Astoria Orlando.

Channel 9 Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry helped host the event, which brought together more than 1,000 people to support wish families across Central and Northern Florida.

Organizers said the money raised will stay in Central and Northern Florida to support wishes for local children and their families.

The event featured a cocktail reception, silent auction, wish auction, live auction and after-party.

Several wish kids were featured during the evening, including Andy, a 13-year-old with cancer whose wish to attend a Formula 1 race marked the 8,000th wish granted by Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida.

Jase, a 13-year-old with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was also recognized after having his wish granted to meet Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Beckett, an 11-year-old heart transplant recipient, was featured for his wish to experience the world of “Home Alone” in New York City during Christmastime.

Charlotte, a 6-year-old with a brain tumor, was recognized after her wish to go on a Disney cruise was granted.

The event also included a wish reveal for Nolan, a 12-year-old with a genetic disorder who wished to meet Trevor Lawrence.

“We are beyond grateful for every bid, every donation, and every act of kindness given to our wish kids,” said Anne Cuba, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida. “Each wish granted gives a child a spark of hope, strength and joy in days to come.”

The evening was hosted by local broadcast personalities Greg Warmoth, Johnny Magic, Tom Terry and wish alumna Sophie Breney, who battled leukemia and wished to go to the Grammys.

Make-A-Wish said the event was supported by sponsors including Fields BMW, Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and VoLo Foundation.

More information about Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida is available on the organization’s website.

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