Ocala to end curbside recycling collection, citing contamination issues and costs

OCALA, Fla. — The City of Ocala will end curbside recycling collection next month and transition to a citywide drop-off recycling program.

The change begins July 6.

City officials said the move is designed to maintain recycling access while reducing sanitation costs for residents.

The transition follows City Council approval on Feb. 3 as part of an effort to manage rising operational expenses.

According to the city, keeping curbside recycling would have added about $4.96 per month to residential sanitation rates.

Officials said single-stream curbside recycling has faced ongoing contamination issues caused by non-recyclable items being placed in recycling carts.

CMO Recycling

The city said contaminated recycling increases processing costs, reduces efficiency and makes the curbside program harder to sustain.

Residents will still be able to recycle at several city drop-off locations.

Recycling drop-off locations

Mary Sue Rich Community Center

Croskey Center / Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex

Ocala Regional Sportsplex

Polly Palmer Park

West of Fire Station No. 5 off NE 24th Street

NE Eighth Avenue and NE 14th Street

Jervey Gantt Park

SE 31st Street and SE Fifth Terrace

Residents who currently participate in curbside recycling do not need to take immediate action.

Existing recycling carts will automatically become garbage carts on July 6 unless a resident requests removal of the cart.

City code allows up to two garbage carts per household.

Residents who currently have two garbage carts plus a recycling cart will have the recycling cart removed automatically.

For more information, residents can contact the City of Ocala Sanitation Division at 352-351-6697.

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