Immersive theater upgrade: Orlando Science Center’s Dome reopens

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Science Center revealed a significant transformation of one of its most renowned attractions.

The reimagined Dome by Dr. Phillips Charities officially opened on Monday, showcasing a fully revamped immersive theater with 8K laser projection, enhanced sound, increased seating, and a fresh lineup of planetarium shows and giant-screen films.

For nearly three decades, the domed theater has welcomed millions of visitors and was among the last museum theaters in the nation to screen analog film. Now, the venue has been completely redesigned with state-of-the-art technology to deliver a more immersive experience.

The theater now boasts eight Christie Griffyn projectors that deliver 8K laser visuals, paired with a 7.1 surround sound system generating over 30,000 watts of audio. Officials add that the upgrade also includes a nearly seamless NanoSeam screen composed of 419 individual panels.

Visitors will also notice physical updates inside the theater. The removal of the former central projection structure has improved sightlines and increased seating capacity to 315, while new oversized seats have been added for comfort.

Funding for the project came from Orlando Science Center’s Unlock Science Campaign, with contributions from Dr. Phillips Charities, Orange County Arts and Cultural Affairs, the Bert W. Martin Foundation, and The Magruder Foundation.

The Dome by Dr. Phillips Charities opened to the public on June 1.

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