Lady Lake police hunt for armed robbery and shooting suspect

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Lady Lake police are asking people to call 911 if they see an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting and an armed robbery.

Police are searching for Jeremiah Mykel Ackon, of Lady Lake.

Investigators said Ackon should be considered armed and dangerous. Police said anyone who sees him should not approach him.

The first incident happened May 19 near Affordable Lock and Security and Vape Nation on U.S. Highway 27/441, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.

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Investigators said a maroon Nissan SUV pulled into the parking lot around 5:14 p.m.

Police said a man got out of the back seat with a semi-automatic handgun, ran toward the road and fired about 10 shots at a vehicle on Griffin View Drive.

No injuries were reported.

The shooter got back into the SUV and left the area, according to police.

Investigators said Ackon was driving the SUV.

Police said the suspected shooter has not been identified and remains on the run. A warrant has been issued for Ackon’s arrest on a charge connected to the shooting.

Police said the SUV involved in the shooting has been recovered.

Investigators said Ackon is also believed to be connected to an armed robbery at Vape Nation on May 30.

Police said a gun was used during that robbery and has not been recovered.

“These incidents involved brazen acts of violence that placed innocent members of our community at risk,” Lady Lake Police Chief Steve Hunt said.

Anyone who sees Ackon is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about where he may be can call Lady Lake police investigators at 352-636-5687 or 352-705-3877.

Tips can also be reported to Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

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