Orlando Health unveils plans for new hospital in Viera, Brevard County

VIERA, Fla. — Orlando Health announced plans Tuesday for a new hospital and medical office building in Brevard County.

The project, Orlando Health Viera Hospital, will be built on a planned 40-acre health and wellness campus in Viera.

The campus will be located in Borrows West between Lake Andrew Drive and Interstate 95, just south of Viera Boulevard.

Orlando Health said it expects to break ground on the project in June.

“This is an exciting day for this region and for Orlando Health as we move forward with plans for this state-of-the-art facility,” said Ohme Entin, president of Orlando Health East Region and senior vice president of Orlando Health.

The project will include a new seven-story regional hospital and a three-story, 60,000-square-foot medical office building.

The hospital will be built in phases, with the emergency department expected to open in fall 2027.

At full buildout, the hospital is expected to have 240 beds.

Orlando Health said the hospital will include emergency services, imaging, laboratory services, pharmacy, surgical suites, catheterization labs and support areas for acute care services.

The medical office building will house specialty practices focused on cardiovascular health, neurosciences and other areas.

Orlando Health said it currently employs more than 2,100 team members and physicians across Brevard and Indian River counties.

The new Viera hospital is expected to bring more than 1,000 additional jobs to the region.

Todd J. Pokrywa, president of The Viera Company, said the project reflects Viera’s long-term planning around medical services and employment centers.

“We are honored that Orlando Health has chosen Viera as the home for this transformative investment,” Pokrywa said.

Orlando Health said it is working closely with The Viera Company on the project.

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