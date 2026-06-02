Thousands fall victim to AI voice cloning scams

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scammers are leveraging increasingly accessible artificial intelligence (AI) voice cloning technology to defraud individuals of thousands of dollars.

This technology allows criminals to replicate voices, often used in fake ransom calls claiming a loved one has been abducted.

The increasing accessibility of AI technology enables scammers to steal and clone voices, creating nearly identical replicas.

Experts advise individuals who receive such calls to try and contact the supposed loved one through alternative means.

This includes sending a text message or calling them on another cell phone.

To further prevent these scams, experts recommend establishing code words with loved ones.

These pre-determined words can help verify identity during suspicious phone calls.

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