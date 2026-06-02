Arson suspect detained after pickup truck fire at West Oaks Mall

OCOEE, Fla. — Local law enforcement responded to reports of a fire in the bed of a pickup truck at West Oaks Mall in Orange County.

The Ocoee Police Department states they quickly put out the fire and began an investigation, gathering evidence at the scene as K9 units and officers carried out foot patrols nearby.

According to a social post on Facebook, Ocoee police quickly identified and detained the suspect. The suspect has been charged with arson and criminal mischief.

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