Central Florida braces for thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rain

ORLANDO, Fla. — Warm temperatures and increasing humidity will once again create favorable conditions for showers and thunderstorms across Central Florida on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The primary threats with Tuesday’s storms will be wind gusts up to 50 mph, small hail, and localized areas of heavy rainfall that could lead to brief ponding on roads.

While a few showers may develop during Tuesday afternoon, forecasters expect storm intensity to increase later in the day, with the strongest activity most likely during the early evening hours.

A stalled cold front positioned north of Central Florida is helping to enhance rain and storm chances on Tuesday.

As that front begins moving south on Tuesday, rain coverage is expected to decrease, and temperatures will trend slightly lower for the middle part of the week.

Before that cooler air arrives, it will still feel quite hot and muggy.

Heat index values could climb to around 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon in some locations, making it feel significantly warmer than the actual air temperature.

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