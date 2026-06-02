Brevard Zoo introduces Diesel, a rare Grévy’s zebra stallion

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Zoo has introduced a new Grévy’s zebra stallion as part of its ongoing efforts to conserve one of the world’s most endangered zebra species.

Diesel, an 8-year-old stallion, is settling into the zoo’s Expedition Africa habitat in Melbourne, with animal care staff assisting his acclimation to the new environment.

Diesel was chosen as a potential mate for female zebras Lauren, Iggy, or Ziggy as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan—a program aimed at sustaining healthy, genetically diverse populations of endangered species in accredited facilities.

Grévy’s zebras are endangered in their native Kenya and Ethiopia, mainly because of habitat loss due to agricultural and commercial development. Any future offspring from Diesel would support the species’ long-term conservation.

Zoo staff report that Diesel has adapted swiftly, displaying curiosity and responsiveness during training sessions for his care, such as voluntary weighing and hoof care preparation. He has also exhibited playful behaviors like braying and engaging with enrichment items meant to promote natural foraging.

Brevard Zoo, home to over 700 animals across 170 species, states that Diesel’s addition furthers its mission of animal wellness, education, and conservation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group