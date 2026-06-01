Orlando’s culinary scene shines in 2026 MICHELIN Guide

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s dining scene is being highlighted in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide after the organization expanded its Florida selection statewide for the first time, recognizing 200 restaurants across the state.

In Central Florida, Orlando-area restaurants are among those earning spots in the guide, including both starred and Bib Gourmand selections that reflect the region’s growing culinary profile.

Kadence in Orlando earned a MICHELIN Star for its refined omakase experience focused on seasonal ingredients and precise technique, while Camille in Orlando also received a MICHELIN Star for its modern fine-dining approach and tasting menu experience. Both restaurants place Orlando among Florida’s top-tier dining destinations in the 2026 selection.

Several Central Florida restaurants were also named to the Bib Gourmand list, which highlights quality dining at more accessible prices. Local selections include Bánh Mì Boy, Coro, Domu, Isan Zaap, Otto’s High Dive, Smokemade Meats + Eats, Strand, UniGirl and Zaru, reflecting a wide range of global flavors across the region.

Additional Orlando-area restaurants were included in the MICHELIN recommended category, further expanding recognition for the local food scene as part of the guide’s statewide rollout.

For readers who want to explore every Central Florida restaurant included in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide, click here.

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