Construction begins on 86,672-square-foot Sand Lake Industrial Park in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Atrium Development Group has begun construction on Sand Lake Industrial Park, an 86,672-square-foot, Class-A small-bay industrial project in Orlando’s Southeast Orange submarket.

Located at 540 W. Sand Lake Road within the Horizon Commerce Park planned development, the project occupies the area’s last available industrial parcel, according to the company.

The site boasts over 800 feet of frontage on West Sand Lake Road, adjacent to the Florida Mall and situated in a bustling retail and commercial corridor.

Atrium Development Group says the project is tailored to meet the demand for flexible small-bay industrial and flex space in a market that attracts showroom, retail, technology, office, and logistics users. Company leaders noted the groundbreaking as the result of over two years of planning.

The development will feature three buildings, slated for completion and occupancy in the first quarter of 2027. Officials anticipate the project will create more than 200 construction jobs during the buildout.

Atrium Development Group is an Orlando-based commercial real estate developer specializing in multifamily, mixed-use, and small-bay industrial projects throughout the Southeast.

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