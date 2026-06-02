Manhunt underway for armed suspect in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Sumter County are looking for a man who may be armed with a weapon.

Officials said they were searching near NE 9th Street and CR 222 in Wildwood.

Deputies said they are searching for a “black male approximately 5’8” tall, last seen wearing a black shorts black jacket camo mask.”

Officials said the man is believed to be on foot heading northwest from NE 9th Street and is armed with a long rifle weapon.

Anyone who see the man should not approach him and to call 911 immediately.

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