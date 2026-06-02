Woman wrongfully arrested in deadly crash speaks out after 13 days in jail

ORLANDO, Fla. — The woman who spent 13 days in jail after being wrongfully arrested in a crash that killed three people is sharing her experience with only Channel 9.

We’ve been following every development in Lindsay Isaacs’ case, from her arrest to the charges being dropped.

Even though Isaacs’ name was cleared and all charges against her were dropped, her mug shot lives on social media forever.

She said there are still people who believe she was involved in the crash, despite someone else now facing charges.

“I was just praying that God would make the right people work on this case, have the truth come out because it was terrible,” Isaacs said. “I didn’t want to wake up, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep.”

Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol originally said Isaacs’ car appeared on license plate readers near the scene and had smudges on it.

But prosecutors became concerned with the lack of evidence and brought in a higher-level team from FHP.

Investigators quickly identified Alisa Montalvo as the new suspect after finding 911 calls describing her car and learning she had extensive body work done after the crash.

“I knew the second this all happened, I was nowhere near there,” Isaacs said. “They have the wrong person, they have the wrong vehicle.”

All charges against Isaacs have been dropped, but she said her life will never be the same.

Isaacs said she is still dealing with the trauma from her time in jail, when she was facing a possible life sentence in prison.

“I was in there with women who were convicted and getting sentenced to prison for horrible things, and it was scary being near them,” Isaacs said.

Even so, Isaacs said she feels like her experience was meant to happen and hopes to use it to help others.

“I will never get those 13 days back, but I am going to take it as a learning experience,” Isaacs said. “If I can conquer that, I can conquer anything life throws at me.”

Isaacs and her attorney have started the process of filing a civil suit in this case.

They also eventually plan to start the Lindsay Isaacs Foundation to help people who have been wrongfully arrested.

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