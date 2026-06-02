Blood drive at Orlando City Hall recognizes impact of donors after Pulse shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local leaders teamed up with OneBlood on Monday to host a blood drive outside Orlando City Hall.

The event commemorated the response to the 2016 deadly Pulse shooting and recognized the impact blood donors had on the community.

The blood drive was held in recognition of the thousands of people who donated blood after the deadly shooting.

Officials remembered the impact these donors and OneBlood had on the community in 2016.

Officials said there is always a need for donations. They stated that one donation has the potential to save several lives.

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