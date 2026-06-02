Google wants to release millions of lab-grown mosquitoes in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Google is seeking federal approval to release millions of mosquitoes in Florida.

The technology company’s “debugging” program aims to reduce mosquito populations by preventing eggs from hatching.

Google’s plan involves releasing sterile male lab-grown mosquitoes.

These mosquitoes would then produce eggs that do not hatch, leading to a decrease in the mosquito population over time.

The specific locations for the mosquito releases within Florida are not yet clear.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group