Orlando man accused of kidnapping woman outside Winter Park Wawa

WINTER PARK, Fla. — An Orlando man is accused of carrying a woman into his pickup truck outside a Winter Park Wawa while she screamed for help, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Matthew Hunt Seaberg is facing charges of kidnapping, tampering with a victim and battery.

Winter Park police said the incident happened May 31 at the Wawa on North Orlando Avenue.

According to the affidavit, officers responded to the gas station after reports of a battery involving a man and a woman.

Police said three witnesses were at the scene, and surveillance video captured what happened.

Investigators said the video showed Seaberg’s black Ford Super Duty pickup truck driving through the Wawa parking lot.

The woman was later seen walking along the side of the store, according to the affidavit.

Police said Seaberg pulled up near her, got out of the truck and approached her from behind.

According to the affidavit, Seaberg lifted the woman by the waist, carried her over his shoulder and put her inside the truck.

Investigators said the truck later stopped near the fuel pumps.

A witness, who is a sworn Orange County deputy, told police he heard a woman yelling, “Stop, please. You are hurting me.”

The deputy said he saw the woman crying inside the truck and tried to check on her.

According to the affidavit, the deputy showed his badge and identified himself.

Police said Seaberg slammed the rear passenger door, preventing the woman from talking with the deputy or getting out.

The deputy then reopened the door and asked the woman if she was OK, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said the woman reached toward the deputy as if she was trying to get out.

The affidavit said Seaberg then grabbed the woman, pulled her away from the door and drove off while the rear passenger door was still open.

The deputy ran after the truck but lost sight of it.

Another witness told police he saw Seaberg carry the woman into the truck, yell at her, possibly hit her and slam the door, according to the affidavit.

Police said the witness was able to give officers the truck’s tag number.

Investigators later connected the truck to Seaberg and said one of the witnesses identified him in a photo lineup.

Officers said they tried to contact Seaberg and check on the woman, but they were not able to reach them.

The charges are allegations, and Seaberg is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Channel 9 has reached out to Winter Park police for an update on the case and the woman’s condition.

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