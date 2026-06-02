Artificial intelligence enhances hurricane forecasting, says National Hurricane Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — As artificial intelligence continues to expand into more industries, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say the technology is proving to be a useful tool during hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, its AI-based models performed well in tracking the paths of storms during last year’s hurricane season.

The technology helped provide valuable guidance on where storms were likely to travel.

However, officials stress that artificial intelligence is only one part of the forecasting process and will not replace human expertise.

“Going forward, AI models are going to continue to be part of our toolkit here,” said Dr. Michael Brennan with the National Hurricane Center. “But, I think it’s really important to let people know there is a human forecaster taking all of that guidance, all of that information, traditional models, they’re the ones making the forecast.”

Meteorologists use a combination of AI guidance, traditional forecast models, satellite data, and other weather observations when predicting a storm’s track and intensity.

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