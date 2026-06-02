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Driver accused of going 101 mph in 55 mph zone because dog got out

The deputy said the vehicle had been traveling “much faster” before the radar was activated

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Chihuahua ZWICKAU, GERMANY - AUGUST 23: A Chihuahua dog waits inside a Trabant 601 car as fans of the East German Trabant car gather for their 7th annual get-together on August 23, 2014 in Zwickau, Germany. Hundreds of Trabant enthusiasts arrived to spend the weekend admiring each others cars, trading stories and enjoying activities. The Trabant, dinky and small by modern standards, was the iconic car produced in former communist East Germany and today has a strong cult following. (Photo by Matthias Rietschel/Getty Images) (Matthias Rietschel/Getty Images)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A driver was arrested in Lake County after deputies said he was clocked going 101 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Saezhaun Jack Ry Houchens was arrested June 1 on a charge of dangerous excessive speeding, according to a Lake County arrest affidavit.

The arrest happened on State Road 19 near County Road 455 in Groveland.

According to the affidavit, a Lake County deputy was conducting stationary traffic enforcement when he heard a vehicle approaching at a very high rate of speed.

The deputy said he saw the vehicle traveling northbound and could hear it rapidly slowing down as it approached his patrol vehicle.

According to the affidavit, the deputy activated his radar and recorded the vehicle going 101 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The deputy said the vehicle had been traveling “much faster” before the radar was activated.

Deputies said the vehicle was a silver Audi.

According to the affidavit, the driver eventually pulled over and told the deputy he was in a hurry to get home because his dog had gotten out.

Houchens was arrested on a charge of dangerous excessive speeding and taken to the Lake County Jail.

The vehicle was towed, according to the affidavit.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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