Rihanna’s alleged shooter undergoes competency hearing in LA

LOS ANGELES, CA. — The woman accused of shooting into Rihanna’s home is expected to appear in a California courtroom today.

Ivanna Ortiz is scheduled for a competency hearing in Los Angeles County. She’s accused of firing several shots into the musician’s residence in March.

If found incompetent, she will be committed to a state hospital until she is able to stand trial. Channel 9 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

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