Florida voters to decide on major property tax relief plan in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida voters will decide in November whether to approve a major property tax relief plan backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

State lawmakers approved the proposal Tuesday, sending a constitutional amendment to the ballot.

If approved by voters, the measure would expand Florida’s homestead exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028.

The expanded exemption would not apply to school district property taxes.

The proposed constitutional amendment would need at least 60% voter approval to pass.

Lawmakers amended the plan before final approval after concerns were raised by local governments, firefighters and Democrats about the potential impact on local services.

A House staff analysis estimated the proposal could reduce annual revenue for non-school local governments by $4.6 billion at first, eventually growing to $8.4 billion per year.

The plan also lowers the cap on annual assessment increases for non-homestead properties.

It would also limit property tax revenues to core government services, including public safety, infrastructure, stormwater management and education.

Supporters said the proposal would provide relief to homeowners facing rising property tax bills and allow voters to decide whether local governments should operate with less revenue.

Opponents warned the plan could force cities and counties to cut services or shift costs to businesses, renters and property owners who do not qualify for homestead exemptions.

The measure will appear on the November ballot.

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