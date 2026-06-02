Osceola County father out on bond after manslaughter conviction

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Richard Ferguson, an Osceola County father, is out of jail on a $300,000 bond while appealing his manslaughter conviction. He received a 37-year prison sentence in February 2026 after his 15-year-old unlicensed son caused a fatal crash in Poinciana in 2023, killing a grandmother and three children.

Channel 9 has followed the case for nearly three years, providing continuous coverage since the day of the tragedy. Our team began tracking the case in September 2023, immediately following the fatal crash in Poinciana.

Ferguson was convicted on four counts of manslaughter in October 2025. The 2023 crash, which occurred in Poinciana, resulted in the deaths of four people: a grandmother and three children.

Ferguson was sentenced in February 2026 for allowing his unlicensed 15-year-old son to drive the vehicle involved in the deadly incident.

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