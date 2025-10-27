Trial to begin for Osceola County man after crash that killed 4 family members

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A trial could begin Monday for a man accused of a crash that killed four people in Oceola County.

Richard Ferguson is facing charges after a deadly 2023 crash in Poinciana that took the lives of 50-year-old Trinidad Hernandez, 11-year-old Miley Cruz, 9-year-old Marven Cruz, and 1-year-old Anayari Cruz.

Ferguson faces charges for allowing his unlicensed teenage son to drive, which led to the fatal accident.

Ferguson’s son has already taken a plea deal, admitting to driving recklessly.

Richard Ferguson is expected in court in Osceola County at 1:30 p.m.

