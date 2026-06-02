Four rescued from ocean near Flagler Beach, two juveniles hospitalized

, Fla. — Four people were rescued from the ocean near Flagler Beach on Friday afternoon after emergency crews responded to a water rescue call.

Officials reported that crews were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to the area opposite Break Awayz, where first responders found four victims in the water upon arrival.

Members of Flagler Beach Ocean Rescue, the Flagler Beach Fire Department, and the Flagler Beach Police Department entered the water and safely rescued all four individuals, bringing them to shore.

Officials confirmed that all four victims were safely extracted from the water. Two juveniles were then taken by Flagler County Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition for additional medical assessment.

Authorities credited the quick response and coordinated efforts of multiple agencies for the successful rescue.

Officials also reminded beachgoers to swim near staffed lifeguard towers whenever possible. Flagler Beach Ocean Rescue offers lifeguard coverage from 7th Street North to 8th Street South, enhancing safety for residents and visitors on the coastline.

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