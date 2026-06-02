Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of East Central Florida, including New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater, and Ponce Inlet, through 5:45 p.m. EDT.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect for Ormond Beach, Holly Hill, and Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL, until 6:00 PM EDT.

The warning comes as strong thunderstorms develop across the region amid hot and humid conditions. Forecasters have warned that some storms may produce damaging wind gusts, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Residents in the warning area are urged to move indoors and stay away from windows until the storm passes. Localized flooding of roads and poor drainage areas is also possible during periods of heavy rain.

The severe weather threat is associated with a weather pattern that has increased thunderstorm activity across Central Florida this afternoon and evening.

Additional warnings may be issued as storms continue to develop and move across the region.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including New Smyrna Beach FL, Edgewater FL and Ponce Inlet FL until 5:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/RJKuSYBfky — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) June 2, 2026

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