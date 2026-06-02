Oviedo’s Swanson Drive Tax Office to Reopen as Private Tag Agency

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — NEW AT NOON -- WE’RE LEARNING MORE ABOUT WHY AN ESSENTIAL OFFICE.. SERVICING PEOPLE IN SEMINOLE COUNTY HAS BEEN CLOSED.

The Seminole County Tax Collector’s Oviedo branch office on Swanson Drive is transitioning to private tag services. Customers using services at the new office will be required to pay a service fee.

The Swanson Drive location is expected to reopen as a private tag office by the end of the month.

This change allows Oviedo residents requiring traditional licenses, IDs, and other services to visit the nearest office in Winter Springs on East State Road 434.

Jr. Kroll, a representative for the Seminole County Tax Collector, confirmed details of the transition. “We incorporated a private tag agency,” Kroll said, indicating the location will remain open.

The Swanson Drive office is scheduled to reopen as a private tag office by the end of the month.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group