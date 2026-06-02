AdventHealth opens new emergency room in west Orange County

OCOEE, Fla. — AdventHealth opened a new standalone emergency room on Monday in west Orange County.

The facility is located at the corner of Colonial and Dorscher Road in Ocoee.

The new facility expands emergency care options for people in the area.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the AdventHealth Ocoee ER.

The facility features nine private rooms, advanced imaging technology and an on-site laboratory.

The new ER is expected to bring approximately 60 jobs to the area.

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