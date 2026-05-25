Kai Cordrey charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot against singer Jack Avery

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Kai Faron Cordrey is in custody at the North County Correctional Facility as of May 22, charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.

The charges stem from an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting singer Jack Avery, reportedly tied to a custody dispute involving Avery and Gabriela Gonzalez’s daughter.

Central Florida attorney, influencer daughter accused in murder-for-hire plot targeting pop singer

Cordrey is one of three individuals recently charged in connection with the alleged scheme to target Avery, a former member of the boy band Why Don’t We. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office linked the case to a custody dispute.

The alleged plot also involved social media influencer Gabriela Lauren Gonzalez and her father, Francisco Javier Gonzalez.

Kai Faron Cordrey, 26, a former college soccer player and surf coach from Hawaii, was Gabriela Lauren Gonzalez’s boyfriend during the alleged conspiracy, as reported by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

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