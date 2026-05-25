New rules force green card applicants to leave US during processing

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Trump administration has announced new rules for green card applicants, requiring individuals living in the U.S. to leave the country until their applications receive approval.

This change affects people currently residing in the United States while seeking permanent legal status.

They cannot return until their applications have been approved.

Under the new regulations, exemptions may be possible for those facing “extraordinary circumstances,” according to a spokesperson for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The new rule is also anticipated to encounter legal challenges.

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