Hidden bar experience returns to Universal CityWalk with secret passwords and jazz

ORLANDO, Fla. — A hidden bar experience is making its return to Universal Orlando Resort this summer.

Universal says the 600 Block Speakeasy has reopened at Universal CityWalk, transporting guests to the 1920s with its Prohibition-era theme. The experience features secret passwords, live music, specialty cocktails, and light bites.

According to Universal, the speakeasy officially reopened on April 9 and will remain open through August 23 for guests ages 21 and older.

Inspired by New Orleans speakeasies from the Prohibition era, the venue is named after the street where the first Pat O’Brien’s opened in New Orleans.

To access the hidden bar, guests must find a special membership card with clues to a secret password.

Inside, the speakeasy features themed décor, dim lighting, jazz-inspired music, and signature cocktails such as the Rosé 75, Water Lily, and Gilded Old Fashioned.

Universal says live music is offered Thursday through Saturday, along with themed menu items like beignets, deviled eggs, and dirty rice.

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