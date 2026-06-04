PHOTOS: Remembering the 49 victims killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — They were sons and daughters. Brothers and sisters. Friends, partners, coworkers and neighbors.

Forty-nine people were killed on June 12, 2016, when a gunman opened fire inside Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

The attack became one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history and left a permanent mark on Central Florida, especially Orlando’s LGBTQ+ and Latino communities.

Each year, families, survivors and community members gather to remember the lives taken and the love they left behind.

The victims ranged in age from 18 to 50. Many were celebrating Latin Night at Pulse when the shooting happened.

Their names are read aloud at memorial events across the city, a reminder that the tragedy is not remembered only by the number 49, but by the people behind it.

Channel 9 is remembering the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

See the gallery below for their names and photos.

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