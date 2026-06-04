Police respond to possible shooting in Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police responded to reports of a shooting Thursday morning near the Parramore neighborhood.

Since around 5:30 a.m., officers have been staged along Charles Court, not far from the intersection of North Westmoreland Drive and West Amelia Street.

Channel 9’s Q McCray arrived near the crime scene just after 6:30 a.m.

He watched as crime scene technicians brought out evidence markers and placed them on the sidewalk

Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police respond to Charles Court on June 4, 2026 after reports of a shooting. (WFTV staff)

Police also blocked off a cul de sac at Charles Court and Concord Street and appeared to be questioning several people on scene.

WFTV has reached out to Orlando Police Department for more information about the incident and will bring you updates here online and on Eyewitness News beginning at noon.

Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police respond to Charles Court on June 4, 2026 after reports of a shooting. (WFTV staff)

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