New Smyrna Beach driver found asleep at busy intersection, charged with DUI

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A woman was arrested Tuesday after New Smyrna Beach police said she was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was still in drive at a busy intersection.

Ginger Adrianna Servin, 22, was arrested on charges of DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing and resisting an officer without violence, according to a New Smyrna Beach police arrest affidavit.

Police said officers responded around 6:41 p.m. to the intersection of North Dixie Freeway and Canal Street after reports of a woman slumped over the wheel for more than 10 minutes.

According to the affidavit, officers found Servin unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a red Ford utility vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was still in drive, her foot was on the brake and the doors were locked.

Because of the traffic at the intersection, an officer positioned a marked cruiser in front of the vehicle to prevent it from moving forward if Servin woke up, according to the affidavit.

Officers tried to wake Servin by knocking on the windows and shining flashlights into the vehicle.

After several attempts, police said Servin woke up but refused repeated commands to put the vehicle in park, unlock the doors or roll down the windows.

According to the affidavit, Servin then removed her foot from the brake, causing the vehicle to roll forward and hit the front of a marked patrol vehicle.

Police said officers then broke the driver’s side window, unlocked the door and removed Servin from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

New Smyrna Beach Fire and EMS evaluated Servin at the scene, and officers said no medical condition was found that would explain her impairment other than intoxication.

According to the affidavit, Servin later told police she had consumed alcohol and said, “New Smyrna ... three martinis in Flagler.”

Police said Servin refused field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

Investigators said an inventory search of the vehicle found four alcohol containers, including one clear glass bottle that appeared to contain vodka, two empty vodka cans and one full, unopened vodka can.

Servin was taken to AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, where she was medically cleared before being transported to the Volusia County Jail.

The charges are allegations, and Servin is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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