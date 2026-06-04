Deputies search for mother accused of taking 3 young children in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for Sahar Abdulaziz Algeri, who is sought on an active warrant for interference with child custody.

Algeri allegedly took her three children, Ella, Roxanne and Violet, ages 4 to 8, who have been separated from their father, who has legal custody, for more than one year.

Authorities believe Algeri and the children may be in the Richardson, Texas, area.

Algeri was in the United States on a visa from Saudi Arabia and is actively avoiding contact with law enforcement and the children’s father.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated its primary concern is the safety and well-being of the children, adding they “deserve the opportunity to be reunited with their father and family.”

Algeri allegedly fled with the children after she learned her husband intended to file for divorce.

Investigators said the individual with whom Algeri allegedly had an affair resides in the Richardson, Texas, area.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Algeri, Ella, Roxanne or Violet is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 352-732-9111.

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