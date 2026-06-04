Florida’s coastal safety and economy at risk as proposed NOAA budget cuts loom

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As hurricane season begins, Ocean Conservancy is warning that proposed federal budget cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration could have serious consequences for Florida.

The conservation group says the proposed cuts could affect hurricane forecasting, storm surge monitoring, red tide response, fisheries science, coral reef restoration and other programs tied to Florida’s coastal safety and economy.

Ocean Conservancy said the Trump administration has proposed cutting NOAA’s funding by $1.6 billion.

To highlight what it says is at stake, Jon Paul “J.P.” Brooker, Ocean Conservancy’s director of Florida conservation, traveled across the state during the first two days of hurricane season as part of the group’s “Florida Needs NOAA” tour.

The tour included stops in St. Petersburg, Lakeland, Melbourne, West Palm Beach and Key Biscayne, with events focused on NOAA facilities and science institutions tied to weather forecasting, fisheries management, climate research and public education.

“NOAA is one of the most important agencies protecting Florida families, businesses and communities during hurricane season,” Brooker said in a news release. “When storms threaten our state, Floridians rely on NOAA forecasts and warnings to make life-saving decisions. Weakening those systems would put lives, property and our economy in greater danger.”

Ocean Conservancy said Florida has experienced more than 94 billion-dollar disasters since 1980, including hurricanes, floods and wildfires.

The group said NOAA’s satellites, ocean sensors, forecasting models and research institutions help emergency managers, local governments and residents prepare for storms and coastal threats.

Ocean Conservancy said the proposed cuts could affect major Florida-based NOAA programs and partnerships, including the National Hurricane Center, the Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory in Miami, the Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies at the University of Miami and ocean observing systems used to track storm surge, water levels and harmful algal blooms.

The group also warned the cuts could affect Florida’s broader coastal economy.

According to Ocean Conservancy, Florida’s ocean economy generates approximately $96 billion annually and supports nearly 1 million jobs statewide. The group said marine and coastal tourism contributes $35 billion annually, while fisheries generate another $13.8 billion for the state economy.

“NOAA is woven into daily life in Florida, even if many people do not realize it,” Brooker said. “It supports everything from hurricane preparedness and fisheries management to coral reef protection and red tide monitoring.”

Ocean Conservancy said programs potentially at risk include National Hurricane Center forecasting, red tide monitoring, Florida Sea Grant research, marine mammal rescue efforts, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, coral reef restoration and real-time ocean observing systems used for flood forecasting and emergency response.

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