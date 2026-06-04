Daytona Beach man sentenced in child exploitation case

BUNNELL, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man has been sentenced after pleading guilty in a Flagler County child exploitation case.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy Williams IV, 27, pleaded guilty June 3 to lewd or lascivious exhibition.

Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols sentenced Williams to 180 days in jail as part of a plea agreement.

Williams will also be required to register as a sex offender and serve 10 years of sex offender probation after his release from jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is also prohibited from having contact with the child victim.

Deputies said Williams was arrested in May 2025 after a multi-agency investigation found he had committed a sex act in front of a young child and recorded it.

The investigation was led by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes/Internet Crimes Against Children Unit after a cyber tip was reported by the FBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The sheriff’s office said Homeland Security Investigations and the Northeast Florida Inter-Agency Child Exploitation and Persons Trafficking Task Force assisted in the case.

Williams is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he will serve his jail sentence.

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